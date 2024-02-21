Daryl Davis sentenced to 15 years in 2021 Troy shooting Published 12:44 pm Wednesday, February 21, 2024

On Feb. 20, Daryl Davis was sentenced to 15 years after previously pleading guilty to the charge of Shooting Into An Occupied Building.

On Nov. 27, 2021, Troy Police responded to Aster Circle in Troy on a shots fired call. Upon an investigation, officers determined that two individuals – including Davis’ co-defendant – were struck by gun fire and that at least 30 rounds had been fire dfrom a pistol and .223 rifle.

According to the investigation, Davis picked up the .223 rifle after his co-defendant was struck, and shot 25 rounds into an apartment building where multiple victims had retreated after the initial gun fire between the co-defendant and a victim who had returned fire in self-defense.

According to, District Attorney James Tarbox no one in the partment was struck by bullets. Senior Assistant District Attorney Jon Folmar represented the State during the sentencing hearing.

Davis had previously asked the court to sentence him to a suspended sentence and probation, but Circuit Judge Jeff Kelley sentenced Davis to 15 years in the Alabama Department of Corrections.

“The sentence in this case is important because it shows that gun violence cannot and will not be tolerated,” Tarbox said. “Our office will continue to vigorously prosecute gun crimes and those that seek to harm others”