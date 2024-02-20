Vienna Boys Choir Concert: ‘A Smashing Success’ Published 7:29 pm Tuesday, February 20, 2024

The Vienna Boys Choir was in concert at First Baptist Church Sunday night. The concert was hosted by the Troy Arts Council.

Dave Camwell, TAC president, said the concert was a smashing success, with 200 people in attendance.

“The boys did a fabulous job and we, at the Troy Arts Council, are very happy the concert was so well received,” Camwell said. “Our next concert will be the virtuoso pianist Andreas Klein, who will present an exciting and accessible program of classical favorites on March 5 in the band room of the John M. Long School of Music on the campus of Troy University.”

Camwell expressed appreciation to the Alabama State Council on the Arts, (ASCA) for funding for this year’s Troy Arts Council events