Troy agencies receive funding for Child Abuse and Neglect Prevention Published 9:36 am Tuesday, February 20, 2024

Last week, the Alabama Department of Child Abuse and Neglect Prevention presented a check to various local organizations in Alabama’s second, third, fourth and fifth congressional districts.

The total amount of funding that local agencies received was $6,439,500. Troy is located in the 2nd congressional district and the agencies in Pike County that will receive grants through this funding is Common Ground Troy, Troy Resilience Project, OCAP, Pike County Child Advocacy Center and Charles Henderson Healthcare Center.

The Alabama Department of Child Abuse and Neglect Prevention, also known as the Children’s Trust Fund, provides annual funding to community-based programs across Alabama dedicated to the prevention of child abuse and neglect. The Children’s Trust Fund has awarded local agencies a total of 202 grants statewide this year.

“The Department of Child Abuse and Neglect Prevention looks forward each year to participating in our annual district check presentations,” Children’s Trust Fund Director Sallye Longshore said. “These events provide opportunities to highlight the outstanding work of our agency’s funded programs in each of the state’s seven congressional districts. These community-based entities implement evidence-based programs to strength families and prevent child abuse and neglect in Alabama.”

Representatives from Troy Resilience Project, Common Ground Troy, OCAP, Pike County Child Advocacy Center and Charles Henderson Healthcare Center were on hand for the check presentations.

“We would like to thank State Senator Josh Carnley and House Representative Marcus Paramore for their support on this funding,” Common Ground Troy Executive Director Clint Free said.