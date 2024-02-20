Obituaries, Wednesday, February 21, 2024 Published 7:26 pm Tuesday, February 20, 2024

Brenda Dykes

DiMichele

Brenda Dykes DiMichele of Milton, Delaware, passed away on February 8, 2024. She was born June 3rd, 1944, to William Fred and Audie Bullard Dykes.

She is survived by her husband Conrad DiMichele; children, Andy DiMichele (Susan), Wendy Burris (George), and Patrick DiMichele (Ashley); brother, Freddy Dykes (Sylvia); and sisters Joan Word and Becky Williams (Alan); four grandchildren and one great grandchild.

Brenda, who grew up in Troy, was a member of the CHHS graduating class of 1962. She earned music degrees at Troy University and Mississippi State University. Gifted in bringing music and musical productions to life, she devoted nearly four decades to the choral/music department at East Mississippi Community College.

She took delight in her life as a musician and her steadfast faith was an anchor. Upon retirement to Delaware, Brenda was active as an organist for New Castle Presbyterian Church, New Castle, DE and most recently St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, Georgetown, DE.

Brenda was known and loved for her smile, infectious laughter, gentle kindness, endless patience, and great compassion for others. She was devoted to her family, her friends, and her country.

Services were held Friday, February 16, at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, Georgetown, DE. In lieu of flowers, the family requested donations in her memory to the Music Department, East Mississippi Community College, 1512 Kemper Street, Scooba, MS 39358 or to St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, C/o Organ Fund, 122 East Pine, Georgetown, DE 19947.

Online condolences may be sent to the website of Short Funeral Services, Georgetown, DE.

Robert William

Gramley

Robert William Gramley, a fervent Christian man and proud veteran of the United States Air Force, went to be with the Lord Saturday, February 17, 2024. He was surrounded by his family. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, February 24, 2024 at 11:00 am (CST) at First Baptist Church, Troy, Alabama, with Dr. Ross Lankford officiating. Family will receive guests an hour prior to the service in the Parlor at 10:00 am.

Robert was born on June 17, 1946, on a farm in Aaronsburg, Pennsylvania. He left Centre Co., Pennsylvania, after graduating from Penns Valley Area High School in 1964, to join the Air Force, serving in Thailand during the Vietnam War. During his tour of over 22 years, he served his country well as a mechanic in the Equipment Maintenance Squadron in various assignments around the world, to include Eglin Air Force Base (Florida), Torrejon Air Base (Spain), and many years spent at Moody AFB (Georgia). During his years of military service, he obtained his bachelor’s degree from Troy University. He retired in 1986 as Senior Master Sergeant, from Hill AFB (Utah), and relocated to DeFuniak Springs, Florida. While there he served East Baptist Church diligently as Deacon, Music Director, and faithful member. He retired from Regions Bank after 15 years of service. Robert and Foye relocated to Troy, Alabama, in 2017 to be able to spend more time traveling and investing in the lives of their daughters and grandchildren. He had been a faithful member of First Baptist Church where he enjoyed singing in the choir and supporting missions. He was a gentle soul who never met a stranger and made everyone feel like family. Although he was an avid mechanic and carpenter, he also enjoyed spending time quilting with his wife. He has been an integral part of many service organizations, to include Carpenters for Christ, Florida and Alabama Disaster Relief Ministries, Florida Baptist Financial Foundation, and missions’ activities near and far. He enjoyed music, traveling, and spending time with family.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Henry Wolfe Gramley and Tammie Theresa Stover Gramley, and his sister, Lorraine Cato. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Foye Belle Givens Gramley, his three daughters Alysia Gramley, Alyson Gramley, Alyene Calvo (Favenzio) and three grandchildren, Meredith Paige Gramley, Favenzio Andres Calvo, and Robert Blaine Calvo. He also leaves behind two sisters, Ruth (Ed) Besecker and Ethel Rote, of Milheim, Pennsylvania, and one brother, Russell Gramley (Delores) of San Antonio, Texas. He has many treasured nieces, nephews, and chosen family members near and far.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to one of the following organizations that Robert held dear: Alabama Baptist Disaster Relief Fund; Florida Baptist Disaster Relief Fund; The Women’s Sewing Group at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Milheim, Pennsylvania; First Baptist Church of Troy Sewing Ministry; or a service organization of your choosing.

To sign the online guest register please visit our website at dillardfh.com.

James Sutton Brantley

James Sutton Brantley, 73, of Dunnellon, FL, formerly of Brundidge and Troy, AL passed away on February 2, 2024 after an extended illness. He was preceded in death by his parents Thomas Kirven Brantley, Sr. and Dorothy Hattaway Brantley, and his brother Thomas Kirven Brantley, Jr. A graveside service will be at noon on Saturday, February 24, 2024, at Green Hills memorial Cemetery. Everyone will meet at the tent in the cemetery.

Jim, alongside his siblings, cousins, and neighborhood friends pioneered and perfected the art living a South Alabama childhood in 1950’s and 60’s, truly amplifying good old-fashioned fun with an appropriate amount of innocent mischief in the mix. Visits to his grandmother Julie’s house were always comforting and slipping through the backyard fence to Ottie’s house routinely meant a few coins for a picture show and popcorn on Elm Street. Jim delighted in the traditional Thanksgiving and Christmas dinners at Julie’s house, getting dressed up and sitting at the card tables with his cousins to enjoy the meticulously prepared meal and the homemade Martha Washington candies – a recipe that made its way from Martha Washington’s Mount Vernon kitchen all the way to Julie ‘s kitchen on Murphree Street. Easter celebrations were equally as celebratory with egg hunts at Popsi’s farm just outside of town. Well into adulthood, Jim welcomed opportunities to put on his finest and connect with his family. He had a special affinity for shoes as many will recall some that had a certain “mid 1970’s” flair.

Jim was as talented as any Brantley when it came to embellishing recollections of daily life which resembled a Capote short story. Jim could always bring the laughter to family events and a genuine goodness that made all of his nieces and nephews want to win the attention of Uncle Jim. Getting picked to be on Jim’s team for the front yard football event was coveted. As a life-long University of Alabama football fan, Jim once appeared on live television at Legion Field during a commercial breakaway from the game. Sadly, his brother Tombo missed the photo opportunity as he was at the concession stand getting chili dogs when the camera zoomed on Jim looking dashing as ever. Jim was also a lover of the highly sophisticated Boston Terrier breed which brought him great companionship over the years.

Jim is survived by his son James Ellis Brantley. “JEB” was the light of his father’s eye and Jim loved him exponentially. Jim is also survived by his brothers, William Hattaway Brantley and Rhett Wiley Brantley (Mamie); sister, Jill Brantley Miles; sister in law, Frankie Brantley, numerous nieces and nephews, and Bella, the Boston Terrier.

The staff of Green Hills Funeral Home and Cemetery is honored to serve the Brantley family.