Lady Rebels capture Warrior Round Robin Tournament Championship Published 9:18 am Tuesday, February 20, 2024

The Zion Chapel Lady Rebels went 3-0 on Feb. 19 to win the Warrior Round Robin Softball Tournament Championship at Dale County High School.

Zion Chapel started the tournament off with a 15-8 win over Providence Christian. Riley Bannin, Kaylee Hodge, Amber Kidd and Kennedy Hussey all earned two hits in the win, while Kidd earned a double and Madison Meeks and Shea Wambles each earned triples. Hodge and Emily Rhodes scored two runs each, while Hussey, Meeks, Wambles and Sydney Boothe each earned a run.

Bannin got the win in the circle with six strikeouts and just three hits and two earned runs allowed in four innings pitched.

Zion Chapel followed up with a 13-6 win over Ashford. Hussey went 2-for-3 at the plate with a double, one RBI and two runs, while Kidd went 2-for-3 with three RBIs. Boothe and Wambles each hit a double, while Madison Meeks scored two runs.

Bannin again got the win in the circle with four strikeouts and seven hits and four earned runs given up in four innings pitched.

The Lady Rebs finished off the tournament with a 14-2 win over host Dale County to capture the championship. Hussey had another big game at the plate, going 3-for-4 with two triples, five RBIs, a stolen base and three runs. Kidd went 2-for-4 with an RBI and Bannin went 2-for-4 with an RBI and two runs. Elida Velazquez went 2-for-3 with an RBI and a run.

Boothe got the win in the circle with two strikeouts and three hits with no earned runs given up in four innings pitched.