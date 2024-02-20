Brundidge Library’s Black History Month highlights African Americans ‘Less Spoken’ Published 7:28 pm Tuesday, February 20, 2024

Black History Month at the Tupper Lightfoot Memorial Library this year will feature a museum set up with the vision of traveling back in time to meet African Americans who made an impact before, during and after the Civil Rights Movement.

The program is set for 10 a.m. Saturday, February24. Everyone is invited.

“Inside the library, those in attendance will be able to watch documentaries about Black History,” said Garneshia Lampley, Children’s Services Coordinator. “At Tupper, we are focusing on African Americans who aren’t spoken of as often as others. Our goal is to help preserve Black History by teaching ourselves about Black History and then sharing it with our community.”

Lampley said the hope of “Tupper” is that the Black History Month program promotes understanding and unity, but also ensures that African Americans’ achievements and stories are not forgotten.

“On behalf of the Tupper Lightfoot Memorial Library, we would like to thank everyone who plans to participate and those who come out to support our program,” Lampley said.