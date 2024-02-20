Area Baseball: Pike Lib jumpstarts 2024 with 12-2 win over Houston Academy Published 8:52 am Tuesday, February 20, 2024

The Pike Liberal Arts Patrits (1-0) got 2024 off to a good start with a 12-2 win over the Houston Academy Raiders on Saturday.

Pike Lib earned 13 hits on the afternoon with returning All-State catcher John Lott going a perfect 4-for-4 at the plate with three RBIs and two runs. Peyton Elliot had a big day going 2-for-3 with a home run, a triple, four RBIs and one run, as well. Rhodes Baker also hit two doubles, while Houston Gunter, Dawson Bradford and Kade Brookins each earned two runs.

Brookins got the win on the mound, pitching four innings and striking out four batters with two hits and one earned run allowed. Elliot pitched one inning and fanned three batters, while giving up no hits or runs.

The Charles Henderson Trojans (0-3) lost 6-1 to Prattville Christian on Monday. Chase Vaznaian scored the lone Trojan run, while CHHS managed just six hits as a team.

Vaznaian also pitched three innings and struck out one batter, whiel giving up three hits and two earned runs. Cole Pugh struck out one batter and gave up three hits and two earned runs in three innings on the mound, while Parker Adams struck out one batter and gave up one hit and no earned runs in one inning.

The reigning Class 2A State Champion Ariton Purple Cats (1-0) started off 2024 with a 7-1 win over Class 5A’s Carroll Eagles in the AHSAA’s Game of the Week.

With Carroll leading 1-0 going into the fifth inning, the Cats exploded to score five runs in the fifth and two in the sixth to pick up the win.

Lawson Leger went 1-for-3 at the plate with two RBIs, while Caden Collier, Aven Cook, Myles Tyler, Hughes Hammock, Jessie Pelham and Ian Senn scored one run each.

Dalton Murphy got the win on the mound with six strikeouts and two hits with one earned run giving up in four inning pitched. Easton Kilpatrick got the save and had one strikeout and no hits or runs allowed in three innings pitched.

Ariton plays Class 5A’s Headland at home on Feb. 22.

The Goshen Eagles lost 19-0 to Montgomery Catholic on Saturday. Tristen Drinkard earned Goshen’s lone hit on the afternoon. Landon Isler pitched one inning and gave up no hits or earned runs with three strikeouts.