TREASURE Forest meeting Tuesday Published 5:20 pm Monday, February 19, 2024

The annual membership meeting of the Pike County Chapter of the Alabama TREASURE Forest Association is set for 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. Tuesday at Park Memorial Methodist Church at 750 Elba Highway.

New members are always welcome to come and learn more about the Alabama Treasure Forest Association, said Deborah Huggins-Davis.

Alabama TREASURE Forest Association members are stewardship-minded individuals who are dedicated to improving the forest lands of Alabama and the nation. These lands are managed for many resources including wildlife habitats, pine and hardwood timber resources, clean water, recreation opportunities and beautiful scenery.

Membership in the Pike County Chapter is an opportunity to learn more about Alabama forestlands. Forestland ownership is not required for membership just a love of and dedication to Alabama’s forests.