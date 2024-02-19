Petals from the Past free tree giveaway Published 5:15 pm Monday, February 19, 2024

This week will be a very busy one for those who are excited about the coming of spring which brings opportunities to plant flowers and trees and watch them grow.

The Pike County Master Gardeners invite those who are gardeners or wannabes to join them at noon on Wednesday, February 21, at the Pioneer Museum of Alabama to learn more from Jason Powell from Petals from the Past in Jemison.

Jason and Shelley Powell are horticulturists, whose skills complement each other.

He has a master’s degree in horticulture from Texas A&M and she has a BS in Horticulture from Texas A&M. Since starting Petals from the Past in 1994, they have applied contemporary techniques in growing the finest old-garden plants along with new varieties.

The topic of special of interest will be Hearty Plants for the Southern Garden. A variety of plants will be for sale following Powell’s presentation.

The meeting is open to the public. Light snacks will be served.

The next day, on Thursday, February 22, the Alabama TREASURE Forest Association will host a Free Tree Giveaway at the Troy Sportsplex parking lot at 11:30 a.m. rain or shine. The trees available will be hornbeam, tulip poplar scarlet oak, red bud, red maple, bald cypress, white dogwood, crab apple and persimmons.

The Free Tree Giveaway is offered by the Alabama TREASURE Forest Association Pike County Chapter in coordination with the Alabama Forestry Commission and the Pike County Master Gardeners.