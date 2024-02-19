Goat Show winners announced

By Jaine Treadwell

The Pike County Goat Show was held Saturday at the Pike County Cattlemen’s arena.

The 2 year olds who showed goats and placed at the Pike County Cattlemen’s Goat Show on Saturday at the Cattleman Park are: Lyla Faye Hall, first; Walker Green, second, River Henderson, third and Alivai Faulk, fourth.

In the three and four years old, Ruthi Eiland, first; Sawyer Green, second, Asher Green, third, Lawton Simmons, fourth; and Isaac Leatherwood, fifth;

The five year olds who placed are; Curtis Eiland, first; Sawyer Phillips, second; and Evie Jo Mullins, third.

Six year olds who placed are”

Georgia Flowers, first; Krislee Shiran, second; Reese Williamson, third; Preston Leatherwood, fourth; and Rhett Henderson, fifth.

Seven, eight and nine year olds are: Jayci Sneed, first; Jaelynn Nelson, second; Teagan Sneed, third, Abigail Leatherwood, fourth; and Isla Flowers, fifth.

The 12 and under are Carley Ingram, first and Makenna Ingram, second.

