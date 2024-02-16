Zion Chapel throttles Kinston to open 2024 season Published 12:08 pm Friday, February 16, 2024

The Zion Chapel Lady Rebels (1-0) got off to a hot start in the 2024 softball season with an 11-1 win over the Kinston Lady Bulldogs (0-1) on Thursday.

With Zion Chapel hanging on to a slim 2-1 lead going into the fifth inning, the Lady Rebels exploded to score nine runs in the fifth to win the game. The Lady Rebs had 14 hits in 27 at bats with a pair of home runs.

Amber Kidd went 2-for-3 at the plate with a home run, three RBIs and one run, while Kennedy Hussey went 2-for-3 with a homer, two RBIs and two runs. Elida Velazquez also went 2-for-3 with a double, two RBIs and a run. Riley Bannin went 3-for-4 with a double and a run. Madison Meeks, Shea Wambles, Emily Rhoes and Kaylee Hodge scored one run each.

Sydney Boothe pitched all five innings and struck out six batters, while giving up two hits and no earned runs. Wambles had two put outs, while Kidd had six put outs on the defensive end.