Obituary, Saturday, February 17, 2024 Published 7:11 pm Friday, February 16, 2024

James Wiley Lucas, Sr.

James Wiley Lucas, Sr., native of Troy, passed away on Tuesday, February 13, 2024. Funeral services will be at 2:00pm on Sunday, February 18, 2024 at Green Hills Funeral Home with Rev. Andrew Knick officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow in the cemetery.

Known around town as James, Jim, Luke or other assorted names, James called Troy his home. He was awarded a scholarship from Samford University and left home to play football and run track. There he joined Pi Kappa Alpha and earned a business degree. He began his career in the insurance field at Farm Bureau in Montgomery. In 1979, James joined Cox and Associates which later became Witherington Insurance. He retired from there in 2014. Retirement enabled James and his beloved wife, Sandra, to travel all over the US and to spend all their spare time at their grandson’s sporting events or cheering at Auburn University sports events. He loved his family and couldn’t wait until he could spend time with “his boys.” He will be missed by all who knew and loved him.

Loving survivors include his wife of 51 years, Sandra Lucas; his sons, Tommy Lucas (Ellie), Jimmy Lucas (Renee’); grandsons, Reid Lucas and Cristian Lucas; as well as numerous cousins and close friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, J.C. & Gladys Lucas.

The staff of Green Hills Funeral Home is honored to serve the Lucas family.