Charles Henderson thumps Headland in Regional Semifinals Published 5:53 pm Friday, February 16, 2024

The Charles Henderson Trojans advanced to the Class 5A Regional Finals with a 50-29 win over the Headland Rams on Friday in Montgomery.

CHHS held on to a 28-18 lead at halftime but completely dominated the second half, outscoring the Rams 32-11 in the third and fourth quarters.

Charles Henderson held Headland to just 29.3 percent shooting from the field and forced an eye-popping 24 turnovers to get the win.

Braldey Prestwood earned a double-double in the win with 19 points and 10 rebounds along with five assists and three steals. Bray Jones added nine points and two steals, while Jywon Boyd tallied five points and four rebounds. Cody Cross chipped in with six points and three rebounds, as well.

Charles Henderson will face off against Vigor in the South Regional Finals on Feb. 21. Vigor knocked off Eufaula 69-65 in the semifinals.