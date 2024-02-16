Charles Henderson baseball, softball open 2024 season Published 8:29 am Friday, February 16, 2024

Both the Charles Henderson Trojans and Lady Trojans opened the 2024 baseball and softball season on Thursday.

The Trojans traveled to Class 7A Enterprise and dropped a tough 3-1 matchup. The Trojans lost the game despite outhitting the Wildcats 6-4 in the game. Enterprise went up 1-0 in the second inning and scored two more runs in the bottom of the fifth to take a 3-0 lead. The Trojans scored a run in the sixth but couldn’t draw any closer.

OwenPugh, Clay Johnson, Parker Adams, Cooper Johnson and KaNeil Lewis all earned hits for CHHS, while Cooper Johnson scored the lone run, which was driven in by Lewis. Adams pitched four innings and fanned seven batters, while giving up two hits and one earned run. Pugh pitched two innings and struck out six batters, while giving up two hits and two earned runs.

The Lady Trojans hosted Pike Road and fell 16-4 to open the season with a loss. After falling behind 1-0 in the first inning, Charles Henderson took a 2-1 lead in the third. Pike Road then outscored CHHS 15-2 in the final three innings.

Jada Jones led CHHS at the plate, going 2-for-4 with a run, while Molly Garrett hit a home run and scored two runs and Mary West scored one run. Garrett pitched five innings and struck out one batter, while giving up nine hits and eight earned runs. Janazia Cantlow pitched one inning and gave up six hits and one earned run.

The Lady Trojans travel to Zion Chapel on Feb. 20.