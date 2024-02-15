The Book Store has a deal for book lovers Published 5:11 pm Thursday, February 15, 2024

The Book Store at the Troy Public Library always has a deal for book lovers. And, not just in and around Valentine’s Day, but all year long.

Iris Byrd, Book Store manager, said most books are priced at one dollar, some may be as high as $3 and others are in-between.”

And, the Book Store almost always has a deal for its patrons.

“Right now, the Book Store has a great deal especially for its many loyal readers,” said Keith Rolling, Book Store volunteer.

The Book Store’s Friends of the Troy Library Read A Lot Loyalty cards are now available with the purchase of a book.

The “loyalty” cards are stamped each time a purchase is made. When the card’s 10 blocks have been punched, the Book Store’s loyal friend will receive a free book.

Byrd said the Book Store has a large selection of books – fiction, non-fiction, history, mystery, westerns, sports, health, cookbooks, art, prayer books, biographies, romance, action and adventure and the list goes on” Byrd added that the Book Store always has a good selection of children’s books usually for $1.

Additionally, the Book Store has National Geographic magazines and others, puzzles, CDs and DVDs and a variety of other items of interest to those who enjoy reading as entertainment.