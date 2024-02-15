Pike County BOE approves enrichment requests, considers personnel requests Published 5:05 pm Thursday, February 15, 2024

The Pike County Board of Education met in regular session on February 12 at the Pike County Board of Education in downtown Troy. There being no unfinished business, the board considered new business on the agenda.

In new business, the Board:

•Approved the Financial Statements for January 2024.

•Approved Policy 5.91 ARTIFICAL INTELLIGENCE POLICY.

•Approved the request for Kimberly Holmes to travel to and attend the School Psychometrist training for the Autism Diagnostic Observation Schedule 2, February 26-27, 2024 in Atlanta with funding by ESSER.

•Approved the request for Daniel Reeves to travel to and attend the CyberSecurity Conference, February 5-6, 2024 in Alabaster. Funding – ALSDE Cybersecurity Grant.

•Approved the request for TaMika Hurt to travel to and attend the Alabama Council for Administrators of Special Education Spring Conference, February 25-28, 2024 in Birmingham. Funding – IDEA.

•Approved the request for Cody Eiland, Christian Stanley and Jeremy Knox to travel to and attend the Farm Camp Training, May 15-19, 2024 in Boston, Massachusetts. Funding: Middle School Innovation Grant.

•Approved the request for Shatasha Leverett, Beverly Williamson and Jeremy Knox to travel to and attend the Alabama Apprenticeship Conference, April 8-10, 2024 in Birmingham. The Apprenticeship Program will be presented. Funding – Title 5 and Apprenticeship Funds.

•Approved the request for Jeremy Knox to travel to and attend the Association of Career and Technical Education Wok-Base Learning Conference, April 30 – May 3, 2024 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Funding – PIM Grant.

•Approved request for 5th and 7th graders to attend a 1-day STEM adventure, (5th grade February 27 & 28, 7th grade March 5 & 6) in Pensacola. Funding – Lockheed Martin Grant, Local School Funds and General Fund.

In Personnel action: the Board,

•Approved request for Kimberly Holmes to travel to and attend the School Psychometrist training at Autism Diagnostic Observation Schedule 2, February 26-27, 2024 in Atlanta. Funding – ESSER.

•Approved the request for Daniel Reeves to travel to and attend the CyberSecurity Conference, February 5-6, 2024 in Alabaster. Funding – ALSDE Cybersecurity Grant.

•Approved the request for TaMika Hurt to travel to and attend the Alabama Council for Administrators of Special Education Spring Conference, February 25-28, 2024 in Birmingham. Funding – IDEA.

•Approved the request for Cody Eiland, Christian Stanley and Jeremy Knox to travel to and attend Farm Camp Training, May 15-19, 2024 in Boston, Massachusetts. Funding – Middle School Innovation Grant.

•Approved the request for Shatasha Leverett, Beverly Williamson and Jeremy Knox to travel to and attend the Alabama Apprenticeship Conference, April 8-10, 2024 in Birmingham. Apprenticeship Program will be presented. Funding – Title 5 and Apprenticeship Funds.

•Approved the request for Jeremy Knox to travel to and attend the Association of Career and Technical Education Wok-Base Learning Conference, April 30 – May 3, 2024 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Funding – PIM Grant.

•Approved the request for 5th and 7th graders to attend a one–day STEM adventure, (5th grade February 27 and 28, 7th grade March 5 & 6) in Pensacola. Funding – Lockheed Martin Grant, Local School Funds and General Fund.

In personnel action, the board:

•Accepted the resignation of Reyna Freeman, nurse, Banks.

•Accepted the resignation of Dawn Hartzog, 4th grade teacher at Goshen Elementary. Effective February 20.

•Accepted the resignation of Cheypel Davis, bus driver.

•Approved the request to employ Dale Webb, bus driver.

•Approved the request to employ Eloise Jones, CNP worker, Pike County High School.

•Approved the request to employ Kaylee Lindsay, nurse, Banks.

Approved the request to employ Ashlyn Simpson, tutor, CA³L academies. Pending background check.

Approved TEAMS contract for Ronald Floyd, PCHS.

All new hires are contingent on certification or a verified pathway to certification and background checks.