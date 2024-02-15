One potato two potatoes, three potatoes more … Published 5:09 pm Thursday, February 15, 2024

One potato , two potatoes three potatoes more…

“More” is the hope for the potato garden at the Colley Senior Complex which was a combined effort of the Pike County Extension Office and the Pike County Master Gardeners.

“We, at the Colley Senior Complex, are just the recipients of the efforts of the others,” Catherine Jordan, director of the senior complex, said. “Some of our members participated in the planting the garden, but the potato garden is a project of the master gardeners and the extension office. We just appreciated being included.”

The Colley Senior Complex’s raised beds are ideal for planting and for harvesting.

The extension office personnel and the master gardeners made good gardening partners. Both groups are knowledgeable about spring planting, And, they knew that the optimal time for planting potatoes in and around Pike County is early to mid-spring. So, the clock is ticking. However, the danger of hard frost had passed … and sure, there will be a frost before Easter, but not hard enough to ruin the potatoes that are safe tucked away in the raised gardens at the Colley Senior Complex.

At harvest time, the potatoes will be dug and shared among those came together on a sunny but rather chilly day.