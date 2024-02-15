Goshen native Derrick Foster reportedly headed to New Orleans

Published 9:28 am Thursday, February 15, 2024

By Josh Boutwell

Derrick Foster grew up in Goshen and is now an assistant coach in the NFL. (Submitted photo)

According to multiple media reports, Goshen native Derrick Foster will be joining the coaching staff of the New Orleans Saints.

Foster – who grew up in Goshen and played high school football at Goshen High School – has been the running backs coach for the Los Angeles Chargers for the past three years. During his tenure with the Chargers, running back Austin Ekeler was known as one of the top running backs in the NFL and is versatile much like Saints running back Alvin Kamara.

Foster earned All-County honors as a running back at Goshen and went on to play receiver at Southwest Baptist University in Missouri. Following his playing days, Foster became a graduate assistant at Valdosta State and Tennessee before becoming running backs coach at Northwestern State in 2013.

Foster coached the receivers at Northwestern State in 2014 and went on to serve as running backs coach and run game coordinator with Samford University. He joined the staff at Iowa as the running backs coach there in 2018, coaching a pair of All-Conference running backs during his time there. In 2021, he joined the staff with the Chargers.

 

