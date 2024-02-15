Former Trojan Brandon Silvers signs with UFL’s BattleHawks Published 2:29 pm Thursday, February 15, 2024

Former Troy Trojan Brandon Silvers signed a contract with the United Football League’s St. Louis BattleHawks this week.

Silvers played for four seasons at Troy and ended his career second all-time in passing. He threw for 10,677 yards and 71 touchdowns during his Trojan career.

Silvers played for the New York Jets in the NFL and Memphis Express of the Alliance of American Football (AAF) before that league folded in 2019. Silvers also played for Seattle in the XFL’s 2020 season. He completed 53-of-102 passes for 539 yards and six touchdowns before the league suspended operations.

Silvers was a part of the XFL last year as the starting quarterback for the Houston Roughnecks. He threw for 1,551 yards and 13 touchdowns with nine interceptions as he guided Houston to the playoffs last season.

Also expected to be on the BattleHawks’ roster in 2024 is former Alabama standout AJ McCarron, who was the starting quarterback for St. Louis last season and spent the 2024 NFL season on the roster of the Cincinnati Bengals. He won the XFL MVP last season.

The UFL – the merger of the United States Football League and XFL – will begin its 2024 season on March 30 for a doubleheader that will see the reigning USFL Champ Birmingham Stallions play the reigning XFL Champ Arlington Renegades at noon. Silvers and the BattleHawks will close out opening day at 3 p.m. against the Michigan Panthers. Both of those games will air live on FOX.