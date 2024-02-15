CHHS, Pike Lib finish in Top 10 at National Cheerleading Competition Published 1:32 pm Thursday, February 15, 2024

Both the Charles Henderson and Pike Liberal Arts competition cheerleading squads traveled to Orlando, Fla., this week and competed in the NHSCC Cheerleading Nationals with both squads finishing in the Top 10 in the nation.

The two teams competed in Small Varsity Division 2 Gameday with Charles Henderson finishing in fourth place and Pike Lib coming in sixth out of 41 teams from all over the country.

“They did phenomenal,” CHHS Cheerleading Coach Ashlyn Mabray said. “They did everything we told them to do all season and it paid off for them to finish fourth out of 41 other teams.”

Pike Lib came out of day one of competitions in first place before finishing sixth overall.

“I thought they did amazing,” PLAS Coach Katie Scott said. “We placed first right out of the gate on day one with a 95.6 score, which was the highest score in our division.

“We didn’t have to compete on the second day for semifinals, but we were a little disappointed to finish sixth in finals, especially after we fixed some of the things on our score sheets that were recommended by the judges. Our girls were fabulous, though.”

Mabray was most proud of how far her team has come this season.

“This team has come a really long way,” she emphasized. “They started competing three years ago and every year they really stepped it up and this year it all came together. We said we wanted to be the best we can and they were trying to win it all and have done their best every step of the way.

“It definitely showed that they were more serious about it this year and they motivated each other and came together as a team and did everything asked of them.”

Scott was also proud of her squad.

“I’m super proud of my kids,” she emphasized. “They did great all year long and they worked hard and I couldn’t be more pleased with their performance.”

To have two cheerleading squads to finish in the Top 10 nationally from a small town like Troy was something special.

“I think that just shows how far cheerleading has come in a small town like Troy and how much talent comes from both programs,” Mabray said. “Both programs did very well and it shows how well the sport is doing in our small town.”

Scott said much of the success comes from the coaching that she and others received in the city years ago.

“I attribute the very good cheerleading to come out of Troy to Jo Rape,” said Scott. “I was a product of Jo Rape and so was Michelle Armstrong from Charles Henderson. After I ventured over from Charles Henderson to Pike Lib I instilled the same things in my girls here. Ashlyn was not one of Mrs. Rape’s but she was one of Michelle’s cheerleaders, so we all have those same fundamentals and same goals and desires in cheerleading.”