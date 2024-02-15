Baker’s no-hitter leads Troy to win over Alabama State Published 9:16 am Thursday, February 15, 2024

The Troy Trojans picked up a dominant 10-0 win over the Alabama State Hornets on Thursday as Skipperville native Libby Baker pitched her first career no-hitter.

Baker’s no-hitter was also the first no-hitter for the Trojans since new pitching coach Leanna Johnson threw a no-hitter against UT-Arlington in 2022.

“I’ve been a part of a no-hitter a few times in my career, but it’s super special for Libby Baker to get the no-hitter here at Troy. As the head coach here at Troy, this is my first experience with someone to accomplish that feat here, so I’m excited about that. We also hit the ball well tonight, so I’m excited about that too.”

Baker was also hot at the plate, going 3-for-3 with an RBI and a double. Audra Thompson also went 2-for-2 with an RBI and a run, while D’Aun Riggs went 2-for-2 with an RBI and a run. Natalie Turner scored one run in the win, while Sarah Beth Brake, Jillian Williams, Cassidy Boltz, Taylor McKinney and Jade Sinness scored one run each. Sinness also had three RBIs.

Baker pitched all five innings and fanned six batters, while giving up no hits or runs. Sarah Beth Brake had six putouts, while Brantley native Kayden Dunn earned four putouts and an assist.

Troy hosts the Trojan Classic this weekend with games against Indiana, Gardner-Webb and Florida A&M on Feb. 15-18.