Alabama House passes amendment to legalize gambling Published 2:37 pm Thursday, February 15, 2024

This week, the Alabama House of Representatives has passed a house bill that amends the Alabama Constitution and would legalize certain forms of gambling in the state.

House Bill 151 defines what forms of gambling would be legal in Alabama, which would include casino-style gambling, a statewide lottery, sports betting, traditional bingo and raffles. House Bill 151, which was also passed, governs the taxation, enforcement and disbursement of gaming activities that are passed.

“I have long said the people of Alabama deserve to have another say on gaming, and today’s passage of HB151 and HB152 in the House is an important step forward and very significant, as this has not been accomplished by the House in years,” Gov. Kay Ivey said. “The proposal passed by the House will clean up and crack down on the rampant illegal gambling and will give Alabamians the opportunity to have their say on regulated, limited forms of gaming. This is a tough, complex issue, and I commend Rep. Chris Blackshear, Rep. Andy Whitt and House Speaker Nathaniel Ledbetter for their leadership. I also commend each House member who voted today to limit, regulate and tax gaming and lottery activities in Alabama. I will remain engaged as this legislation moves to the Senate. In their current form, these bills will continue to have my support.”

The bills now go to the Alabama Senate and if passed the amendment would be voted on in November.