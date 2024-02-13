Trojans earn No. 23 ranking in Mid-Major Poll Published 8:46 am Tuesday, February 13, 2024

This week, Collegeinsider.com released its Mid-Major Top 25 poll and the Troy Trojans men’s team came in at No. 23 in the country.

It’s Troy’s first time landing in the Top 25 of the poll this season, which is voted on by 31 Division I head coaches around the country. The Trojans have won six straight games and are currently in first place of the Sun Belt Conference. Additionally, Troy is the only SBC school to have won more than 10 conference games in each of the last three seasons.

Troy is one of three schools to be ranked in the Mid-Major Top 25 joining Appalachian State at No. 5 and James Madison at No. 7. Troy holds a victory over Appalachian State earlier this year.

Troy’s Christyon Eugene is ranked seventh in the SBC, averaging 15.4 points per game this season, while freshman Thomas Dowd is 20th in the conference in rebounds with 133 total rebounds. Eugene also ranks fifth in the conference with 3.6 assists per game, Jackson Fields is eighth in the SBC with 1.2 blocks per game and Tayton Conerway is fifth in the conference with 1.8 steals per game.

The Trojans have just six regular season games left on the schedule, starting on Feb. 15 against Arkansas State at home. Troy will also host ULM on Feb. 17 before traveling to face Arkansas State on Feb. 22, ULM on Feb. 24 and Louisiana on Feb. 28. Troy closes out the regular season on March 1 on the road at Texas State before the Sun Belt Tournament begins in Pensacola, Fla., on March 5.