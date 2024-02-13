Remember when the Dutch Kitchen was the place to be in Troy Published 6:43 pm Tuesday, February 13, 2024

In 1947, a new restaurant called the Dutch Kitchen was opened. Hobbs’s Candy Company supplied the confectionary items for the kitchen and ice cold lime-cola, bottled by Troy Lime-Cola Bottling Company was the drink of choice for many patrons. Some of the other companies providing supplies and services to the Dutch Kitchen were Troy Grocery Company, Troy Quick Freeze Company, Troy Chemical Company, Henderson-Black Grocery Company, and McGough’s Bread. The Dutch Kitchen was constructed by Whaley Lumber and Construction Company and Williford Plumbing and Heating.

A steady cry of “make mine a cheeseburger,” “I’ll take black walnut, “ or “how about a cup of coffee?” These cries mingled with the strains of a sentimental waltz or a mélange of jazz and jive from the juke box, announces to the patron that he has stepped in the Dutch Kitchen, Troy’s newest “meet me there and eat there” s spot.

Located on North Three Notch next door to the Enzor Theatre, the Dutch Kitchen is a one-story stucco building that is the latest, if not the last, word in an informal, homey place in which to grab a sandwich, sip a soft drink, hear the latest recordings, delight in delicious ice cream, and pass the time of day with friendly personnel and an ever-increasing crowd of patrons.

Seating places along the counter and in attractive booths allow for twenty-four customers at any one time, and there’s always room for standees.

There’s no limitation at all on friendliness and quick service in the Dutch Kitchen, and the cool, clean color scheme and attractive furnishings add to the eater’s comfort and pleasure.

The menu includes such surefire items as: every possible brand of soup, coffee, milk, both sweet and chocolate, varying flavors of ice cream, cheeseburgers, hotdogs, hamburgers and toasted cheese, chicken, ham, bacon and egg, bacon and tomato sandwiches, and a number of other bread-meat-lettuce combinations.

A pleasing feature of the Dutch Kitchen is its drive-in, blow your horn and you’ll be served service. Junior Campbell, manager; William Langford and Huey Grant see to that feature as they so competently see to the serving of the indoor patrons.

The Dutch Kitchen is open from 8 a.m. to 11 p. m. every day and at any time between those hours, you can see all sorts and ages of person tickling their palates with items from the Kitchen’s menu and munching it all to the strains of the latest and best from the Kitchen’s juke box.

All of these articles can be found in previous editions of The Troy Messenger. Stay tuned for more. Dianne Smith is the President of the Pike County Historical, Genealogical and Preservation Society.