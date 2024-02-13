Obituary, Wednesday, February 14, 2024 Published 6:40 pm Tuesday, February 13, 2024

Wilma Courtney Stough

Wilma Courtney Stough, 100, a resident of Troy, AL, formally of Lapine, AL, died peacefully surrounded by family at Troy Health and Rehabilitation on February 9, 2024. Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, February 14, 2024 at 11 am at Rocky Mount Cemetery in Highland Home with Minister Stan Taylor officiating and Dillard Funeral Home of Troy directing.

She is preceded in death by her husband of 61 years: John Tyre Stough; daughter: Sandra Faye Stough; brother: Calvin Courtney; sisters: Geniveive Thibodeaux, and Fletcher Wilson.

She is survived by her 6 daughters: Lynn Stough of Troy, Sue S. Mims (Johnny) of Lapine, Mary S. Whitt (Mike) of Leesburg, FL, Carol S. Campbell of Pike Road, Dottie S, Parker of Morris, AL, Ginger S. Thompson of Montgomery, AL; 10 grandchildren; 17 great grandchildren; 12 great great grandchildren; and her k-9 companion, Buffy.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to a charity of your choice.