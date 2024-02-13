Goshen senior Kamauri Lampley signs with Savannah State Published 11:46 am Tuesday, February 13, 2024

On Tuesday, Feb. 13, Goshen High School senior Kamauri Lampley signed his college letter-of-intent to play football at Savannah State University in Georgia.

Lampley committed to Savannah State earlier this month. Lampley, who plans to study business management in college, said that Savannah State just felt like home for him and also offered some advice for potential future recruits in the area.

“It just felt like home for me and there’s definitely nothing wrong with an HBCU (Historically Black Colleges or Universities),” Lampley said. “I got down on myself a little bit (in the recruiting process) but if I was going to give any other recruit advice, it would be to not get down on yourself and keep working. It’ll happen for you, just put God first.”

Lampley earned All-Messenger honors this past season after tallying 54 tackles, 11 tackles-for-loss and four sacks on the season. He’s already setting college goals for himself, too.

“I want to win all-conference, that’s my goal right now,” Lampley emphasized.