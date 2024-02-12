Vienna Boys Choir Sunday at First Baptist

Published 4:55 pm Monday, February 12, 2024

By Jaine Treadwell

The Vienna Boys Choir will be in Troy at 7 p.m. Sunday at First Baptist Church. The concert is free and everyone is welcome.

Dave Camwell, president of the hosting Troy Arts Council, said the Vienna Boys Choir has been in Troy before and each time, the choir as received a standing ovation.

The Vienna Boys’ Choir features a choir of boy sopranos and altos based in Vienna, Austria. It is one of the best know boys’ choirs in the world. The choir boys are selected mainly from Austria but also from other countries.

The choir is a private, no-profit organization and is made up of about 100 choristers between the ages of nine and 14.

The boys are divided into four touring choirs, which combined, perform about 300 concerts each year before almost 500,000 people. Each group tours for about nine to 11 weeks.

