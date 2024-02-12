Troy tops Kent State in MAC-SBC Challenge Published 9:14 am Monday, February 12, 2024

The Troy Trojans (17-8) wrapped up the inaugural MAC-SBC Challenge with a 78-68 win over the Kent State Golden Flashes (12-12) on Saturday.

The win – a non-conference win – gave Troy its sixth win in a row, tying the previous six-game winning streak the Trojans had earlier this season. It also gave the Trojans their 14th win at Trojan Arena, marking the most home wins for Troy since the 1987-1988 season.

“Our guys shoot the ball with a lot of confidence here. Your home court just gives you an edge. We’ve got two more,” Troy Coach Scott Cross said. “Need our guys to have even more edge. It’s not going to be easy. We have Arkansas State next. I expect this place to be packed. We’re in first place right now and fighting for a championship. I think the students would want to come out and see a championship-level team.”

Troy had a good night shooting, knocking down 53.2 percent of its shots and held Kent State to just 37.7 percent shooting. The Trojans also won the rebound battle 32-30 and forced 17 turnovers. While Troy also turned the ball over 18 times, the Trojans managed to score 19 points off turnovers compared to Kent State’s 14 points. Troy also dominated the paint, outscoring Kent State 40-22 inside.

Myles Rigsby scored a career-high 22 points in the win and blocked two shots, while Christyon Eugene scored 11 points and dished four assists. Both Aamer Muhammad and Randarius Jones chipped in with 10 points each. Jackson Fields added eight points, six rebounds, two steals and one block.

Troy returns to conference action on Thursday at home against Arkansas State at 7:30 p.m. in a game that will stream on ESPN+.