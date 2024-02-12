The heart of Troy, Alabama Published 9:46 am Monday, February 12, 2024

By Tyler Steele

Editor’s note: Tyler Steele is a student at Troy University and an intern with The Messenger.

A couple of miles down the road from Troy University, right off Elm Street, is some peace and comfort for a lot of residents of Troy, Alabama. The Square, a little part of downtown Troy, is full of shops, food, and nature for residents and visitors to enjoy alike.

On the way to the square people can see historic buildings, old houses, and rubble from past residences and businesses. From the old Academy Street High School to the Connor-Chapman House, Troy is full of history and landmarks around every corner.

Matthew Dennis, a current resident of Troy from North Carolina talked to the Troy Messenger a little bit about his experience.

“[The Square] gives small, quiet town vibes that I have always wanted to experience coming from the city,” said Matthew.

Brandon Clark, a student at the university, also talked about historic Troy in a past interview. He mentioned how he always thinks about the Square and the historic parts of Troy when he goes home to see his family.

“I don’t think of the campus or Highway 231, I always think about Downtown and all the old buildings,” said Clark.

Once inside the square, the scene changes from streets and rustic buildings to a small town of diverse people going about their everyday lives. Malachi Leakes likes going out to the square to walk around and hang with his friends.

“I like the layout and the architecture [of The Square]. It reminds me of a Hallmark movie,” said Malachi, a current resident originally from Orlando, Florida.

Like the people, there are many diverse foods to try around the area too. From traditional Cajun food to southern cooking, people can find many different places to choose from for a meal. Jerome Stigler, a professor at Troy University, enjoys the West African food served at Flo’s Grill and Kitchen.

“I like going to The Corner and eating with my friends,” said Morgan Jensen.

For people wanting to go shopping, the downtown area offers many different chain stores and locally owned businesses to choose from as well. Amber Cayce likes going to the different boutiques and antique stores around town.

While there are events hosted on the Square that bring a lot of attention and big crowds to the area, most of the time it is a peaceful, serene place where local artists can be found painting the sunsets and buildings. Cedd Scruggs talked to the Messenger about his favorite thing about Downtown Troy.

“I really enjoy being able to go and make memories with people there. It’s not crowded with people so it can be nice,” said Scruggs.

Not only can people visit this area to shop and dine, The Square also sometimes host events. Everything from market days to Oktoberfest has been hosted in the downtown area in past years. For those who love to watch the Trojans play, The Square even has watch parties for the football games.

To find what is happening in The Square next time, people can visit the Downtown Troy’s Facebook or Instagram page.