Single-vehicle crash claims life of Daleville man Published 8:40 am Monday, February 12, 2024

A single-vehicle crash on Saturday, Feb. 10, claimed the life of Patrick H. Richardson, 63, of Daleville.

The crash occurred at approximately 6:25 p.m. when the 2007 Harley Davidson motorcycle that Richardson was operating left the roadway and struck a light pole. According to a statement from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Richardson was thrown from the motorcycle and pronounced dead at the scene. The crash occurred on Parrish Road near the Daleville City Limits in Dale County. ALEA is currently investigating the crash further.