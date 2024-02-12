Single-vehicle crash claims life of Daleville man

Published 8:40 am Monday, February 12, 2024

By Staff Reports

A single-vehicle crash on Saturday, Feb. 10, claimed the life of Patrick H. Richardson, 63, of Daleville.

The crash occurred at approximately 6:25 p.m. when the 2007 Harley Davidson motorcycle that Richardson was operating left the roadway and struck a light pole. According to a statement from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Richardson was thrown from the motorcycle and pronounced dead at the scene. The crash occurred on Parrish Road near the Daleville City Limits in Dale County. ALEA is currently investigating the crash further.

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

More News

Jeremy Stiven pleads guilty in child sex abuse case

Early James Makes Special Appearance in Hometown

Remember when Congressman John Lewis visited Pike County Schools

Heart Walk set for Feb. 26

Print Article

  • Polls

    What is the best part of spring?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Friends to Follow

  • Calendar of events