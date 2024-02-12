Jeremy Stiven pleads guilty in child sex abuse case Published 8:36 am Monday, February 12, 2024

According to 12th Judicial Circuit District Attorney James Tarbox, former Enterprise resident Jeremy Stiven pleaded guilty to charges in connection to a child sexual abuse case.

According to a statement from Tarbox, Stiven pled guilty to five counts of first-degree Sodomy for sexually abusing his minor daughter. The 38-year-old Stiven was sentenced to 27 years in the Alabama Department of Corrections.

“Due to the nature of the offenses involving a child under the age of 12, this sentence will be served day for day, with no possibility of parole or early release,” Tarbox said. “Stiven will not begin serving this sentence until he is released from the State of Michigan for unrelated, but similar charges involving another victim.”

Stiven will have to comply with the requirements of the Alabama Sex Offender and Notification Act once he has served his 27-year prison sentence.

“It was important to me and our office that our minor victim be protected as much as possible in this process, as well as that this defendant receive a significant punishment for the vile and disgusting conduct he committed against his daughter,” said Tarbox. “Today’s plea agreement accomplishes both goals because our minor child victim will be spared having to testify at trial, and this defendant will be incarcerated for decades to come.

“I appreciate the bravery of our victim in this matter, as well as the work of the Enterprise Police Department and Sgt. Gerard Dube on this case.”

Tarbox is the district attorney for both Pike and Coffee Counties. Stiven was extradited from Michigan to Alabama last year after a grand jury indicted him on several counts of Incest and Sodomy. He was held on a $500,000 bond after being indicted. Stiven will serve his sentence in Alabama after finishing his 15-year sentence for sex crime charges in Michigan.