Go Red this week Published 5:04 pm Monday, February 12, 2024

Cashiers at both Piggly Wiggly stores in Troy have done an amazing job of selling Hearts to their customers during Heart Month,” said Jimmy Phillips, a Pike County Heart Board member. Jennifer Garrett, who along with her husband, Steve, have been partnering with the Pike County Chapter of the American Heart Association for 11 years.

“By far, this is the best year ever,” Garrett said. “We believe that the money raised will help in the research of both heart and stroke victims.