Charles Henderson, Pike County advance to Regionals Published 8:52 am Monday, February 12, 2024

Both the Pike County Bulldogs and Charles Henderson Trojans advanced to the Regional Round of the AHSAA State Playoffs with Sub-Regional wins on Saturday.

The Bulldogs topped Mobile Christian by a score of 67-62 in the Class 3A Sub-Regional. Kam Christian led the Dawgs with 17 points in the win, while eighth grader Az’hore Eutsey added 13 points and Makr Hobdy tallied 12 points.

Pike County will play Hillcrest-Evergreen on Friday at Montgomery’s Garrett Coliseum in the 3A South Regional at 4:30 p.m.

The Trojans topped LeFlore by a score of 56-47 in the Class 5A Sub-Regional. Jywon Boyd led CHHS with 26 points in the win, while Bradley Prestwood, Cody Cross and Bray Jones scored seven points each. CHHS will play Headland in the 5A South Regional in Montgomery’s Garrett Coliseum at 1:30 p.m.

The Ariton Purple Cats lost by a score of 60-37 to Highland Home in the 2A Sub-Regional on Saturday. Lawson Leger led Ariton with 16 points, while Ian Senn scored 15 in the loss.

The Zion Chapel Rebels also fell to Abbeville by a score of 53-46 in the 2A Sub-Regional. Zion Chapel held a lead form the first half all the way until the final four minutes of the game when Abbeville managed to make a comeback.

Zion Chapel was led by Jacob Chestnut with 17 points, three assists and two steals, while Slade Grantham added 14 points, five rebounds, three assists and one steal in the loss.