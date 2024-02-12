Chanda Rigby earns 450th career win Published 9:12 am Monday, February 12, 2024

The Troy Trojans women’s basketball team (13-10) picked up an 88-78 win over the Bowling Green Falcons (12-10) in the MAC-SBC Challenge on Saturday. The win also marked head coach Chanda Rigby’s 450th career win as a head coach.

It was also Rigby’s 222nd career win at Troy, just 52 wins away from becoming Troy’s all-time winningest women’s basketball coach. Joyce Sorrell won 274 games from 1975 until 1995.

Troy shot 44.7 percent from the field, while Bowling Green shot 43.5 percent. The Trojans also dominated the boards, winning the rebound battle 51-29. Troy also forced 16 turnovers and scored 24 points off turnovers.

“I’m extremely proud of our team today. This Bowling Green team we played today did not let us rest,” Rigby said. “They are a great 3-point shooting team and extremely smart. We were pushing as hard as we could, and they would answer. But our team laid it on the line, and Wagner was a difference maker, driving into the lane and dishing it out for great shots. We entered the locker room knowing we were playing hard enough to win. Now, we just need to play smart. We emphasized press in the second half, and they took to it and that was the difference.”

Ja’Mia Holings led Troy with 28 points, eight rebounds, two assists and one steal, while Tai’Sheka Porchia added 17 points, seven rebounds and two blocks. Nia Daniel also tallied 15 points and Shaulana Wagner barely missed out on a triple-double with nine points, 12 rebounds and eight assists.

Troy is back at home this Thursday for the first game of a doubleheader at Trojan Arena. The Troy women will host Texas State at 5:30 p.m. with the men playing Arkansas State following that game.