Celebrate Valentine’s Day with Frequency!

Published 5:00 pm Monday, February 12, 2024

By Jaine Treadwell

Celebrate Valentine’s Day with frequency!

A special singing Valentine for all ages will be from 6 until 7 p.m. tonight at The Studio at 302 East Walnut Street in downtown Troy

The Valentine Concert will feature Troy University’s vocal jazz ensemble, Frequency, under the direction of Carlton Copeland.

Admission is free.

Frequency’s Valentine’s Concert has quickly become a Valentine Day’s tradition.

The concert will feature a group of outstanding Troy University vocalists. The program will feature, solos, duets and, of course, the amazing ensemble.

Andrea Pack, Johnson Center director, said “Frequency’s Valentine’s Day Concert has quickly become a popular tradition for university students, families and friends of the vocalists.”

“If you want to get a seat, come early … very early,” Pack said. “We expect a standing room only for this very special Valentine’s Concert.

The Valentine’s Concert is presented by the Johnson Center for the Arts and the Chapman Foundation.

