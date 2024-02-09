Trojans capture third straight Area Championship

Published 11:15 am Friday, February 9, 2024

By Josh Boutwell

Charles Henderson is Area Tournament Champs again. (Photo by Dan Smith)

The Charles Henderson Trojans won their third straight Class 5A, Area 4 Tournament Championship on Thursday with a 70-53 win over the Carroll Eagles.

The Trojans controlled the game, jumping out to a 17-7 lead in the first quarter and leading 35-22 at halftime and never looked back.

“I thought we played pretty well for the most part,” CHHS Coach Tim Fayson said. “I was pleased until the last three or four minutes, I wish we could have closed the game better. It was good for the guys, though. It was our third area championship in a row, so we feel good about that.”

Bray Jones led CHHS with 22 points, while Jywon Boyd scored 17 points and Cody Cross scored 10 points in the win. Lakeith Person and Michael Culver scored 14 points each for Carroll.

The Trojans will play LeFlore at home in the Sub-Regional round of the Class 5A State Playoffs on Saturday at 6 p.m.

“I just need our guys to keep doing what they’re doing and stay focused; that’s the main thing,” Fayson said of Sub-Regionals. “This time of year it’s about execution, who can play the best defense, who can get stops and rebounding. Those are the main things, stick to the basics. That’s what I want to see from our guys, especially on defense.”

