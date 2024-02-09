TB&T Athletes of the Week (Feb. 2-9)
Published 12:53 pm Friday, February 9, 2024
Tameija Taylor
Pike County High School
Taylor earned All-Tournament honors in the Class 3A, Area 4 Tournament. She scored 17 points in Pike County’s semifinal win over Opp on Monday. She also scored two points in the area championship.
Bray Jones
Charles Henderson High School
Jones scored 22 points in Charles Henderson’s Area Championship win against Carroll this week. It marked Charles Henderson’s third straight Area Championship.