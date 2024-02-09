TB&T Athletes of the Week (Feb. 2-9)

Published 12:53 pm Friday, February 9, 2024

By Josh Boutwell


FEMALE

Tameija Taylor

Pike County High School

Taylor earned All-Tournament honors in the Class 3A, Area 4 Tournament. She scored 17 points in Pike County’s semifinal win over Opp on Monday. She also scored two points in the area championship.

 


MALE

Bray Jones

Charles Henderson High School

Jones scored 22 points in Charles Henderson’s Area Championship win against Carroll this week. It marked Charles Henderson’s third straight Area Championship.

