Pike Lib finishes first at Elba Golf Tournament

Published 10:53 am Friday, February 9, 2024

By Josh Boutwell

The Pike Liberl Arts Patriots golf team finished first in the Elba Golf Tournament on Thursday, topping both Elba and Opp.

Pike earned the low score of 321, ahead of Elba’s 330 and Opp’s 334. Braden Prestwood finished as the low medalist with a score of 69 during the tournament, while Jackson Cleveland shot 78, Sawyer Keck shot 84 and Bryant Swindall shot 96. Carter Nelson also shot 90 for the Patriots.

Elba’s top shooter was Jay Wilson with a score of 73, while Opp’s Conner Machen shot 81.

