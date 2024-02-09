Pike County wins Area Championship Published 9:50 am Friday, February 9, 2024

The Pike County Bulldogs captured the Class 3A, Area 4 Championship on Thursday with a 79-45 domination of the Opp Bobcats.

Markelis Hobdy and Az’hore Eutsey led PCHS with 17 points each, while JD Burney scored 14 points and Kam Christian scored 12 points. Doran Harris led Opp with 14 points.

The Bulldogs will now host Mobile Christian on Saturday in the Sub-Regional round of the State Playoffs at 4 p.m.

The Zion Chapel Rebels fell 73-46 to the Highland Home Flying Squadron on Thursday in the Class 2A, Area 4 Championship.

Joseph LeGear led ZCHS with 11 points, while Jacob Chestnut scored nine points and Slade Grantham added five points. Jakaleb Faulk scored 23 points to lead the Squadron.

The Rebels will travel to Abbeville for the Sub-Regional round of the 2A State Playoffs on Saturday.