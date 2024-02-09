Heart Walk set for Feb. 26 Published 6:44 pm Friday, February 9, 2024

The month of February is American Heart Month and Pike County Chapter of the American Heart Association is very involved in awareness campaigns and fundraising efforts in support of local projects and the American Heart Association.

Tracey Davis, said the local chapter of the AHA was involved in the annual “Go Red” campaign and is now focused on the Annual Heart Walk on February 26 at the Troy Sportsplex.

“The Heart Walk will be from 5:30 until 7 p.m. and will have a variety of booths that are related to heart disease and stroke, different fun activities, a light meal and everyone will be invited and encouraged to go up and walk on the track on the upper level of the Sportsplex, Davis said.

Entertainment will be by Henry “Hendock” Everette.

Davis said the annual Heart Walk raises awareness of heart disease and stroke and raises funds for research into heart disease and stroke.

One person dies every 33 seconds in the United States from cardiovascular disease.

About 695,000 people in the United States died from heart disease in 2021.

Why is heart disease the number 1 killer in America?

Heart disease has been the leading cause of death in the United States since 1950.

Risk factors for heart disease include high blood pressure, high cholesterol, smoking, diabetes, overweight and obesity, unhealthy diet, physical inactivity, and excessive alcohol use.

The Pike County Chapter of the American Heart Association is dedicated to bringing greater awareness to heart disease and stroke and to raise money in support of the America Heart Association’s efforts to greatly reduce the incidents and deaths caused by heart disease.