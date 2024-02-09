Arboretum’s pond pine to be certified

Published 6:41 pm Friday, February 9, 2024

By Jaine Treadwell

The Alabama Forestry Commission will present a certificate and plaque to the Troy University Arboretum at 9 a.m. on Thursday for the botanical garden’s champion Pond Pine.

Arboretum Director Alvin Diamond, said the Pond Pine is a state listed rare species and Troy University has one of the largest of its kind and right here in Pike County at the Arboretum.

Diamond said the Pond Pine is a large evergreen tree in the Pine Family. It ranges from Delaware and New Jersey, south to Florida and Alabama.

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

In Alabama, the Pond Pine is found only in the southern third of the state.

Diamond said the certificate and plaque presentation is open to the public and will be an opportunity to see the Pond Pine and learn more about this champion tree.

More News

Oprah Winfrey book, Sojourner Truth available at The Book Store

Kids Book Club a place for making and doing

TREASURE Forest to host membership meeting

Center Stagers registration remains open

Print Article

  • Polls

    What is the best part of spring?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Friends to Follow

  • Calendar of events