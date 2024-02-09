Arboretum’s pond pine to be certified Published 6:41 pm Friday, February 9, 2024

The Alabama Forestry Commission will present a certificate and plaque to the Troy University Arboretum at 9 a.m. on Thursday for the botanical garden’s champion Pond Pine.

Arboretum Director Alvin Diamond, said the Pond Pine is a state listed rare species and Troy University has one of the largest of its kind and right here in Pike County at the Arboretum.

Diamond said the Pond Pine is a large evergreen tree in the Pine Family. It ranges from Delaware and New Jersey, south to Florida and Alabama.

In Alabama, the Pond Pine is found only in the southern third of the state.

Diamond said the certificate and plaque presentation is open to the public and will be an opportunity to see the Pond Pine and learn more about this champion tree.