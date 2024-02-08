Pike County falls to New Brockton in Area Championship

Published 9:49 am Thursday, February 8, 2024

By Josh Boutwell

The Pike County Lady Bulldogs lost to the New Brockton Lady Gamecocks by a score of 57-33 in the Class 3A, Area 4 Championship on Wednesday night.

The win was the first area crown in school history for New Brockton’s girls basketball program. JoJo Thomas led Pike County with 12 points, while Kynthis Jackson scored seven points in the loss. New Brockton was led by Reese Eddins with 16 points. Pike County’s Tamieja Taylor earned All-Tournament honors.

Pike County will travel to Cottage Hill for the Sub-Regional round of the Class 3A State Playoffs on Friday night.

