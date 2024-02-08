Oprah Winfrey book, Sojourner Truth available at The Book Store

Published 5:26 pm Thursday, February 8, 2024

By Jaine Treadwell

The month of February is designated Black History Month and The Book Store at the Troy Public Library has a large number of books related to Black History.

“Currently, we have two books that probably won’t be available long,” said Iris Byrd, Book Store Manager. “Of special interest for adult readers, we have ‘Journey to Beloved’ by Oprah Winfrey. And, for young readers, there’s “A Picture Book of Sojourner Truth” and “Little Leaders: Bold Women in Black History.” These are only a few books special interest during Black History Week.”

Byrd said these are only two, of the many books of special interest, in Black History Month and most books are only one dollar.
However, The Book Store has books of interest to all ages throughout the year for personal home reading as well as for teachers in their classrooms.
“Any many times patrons return books of current interest so others can read and enjoy them, too,” Byrd said. ‘No matter one’s interest or age, The Book Store, should have something on our shelves for their reading enjoyment.”

