Kids Book Club a place for making and doing Published 5:22 pm Thursday, February 8, 2024

The second session of the Johnson Center for Arts’ “Kids Book Club” led by teacher Alesia Southwick will be 9 until noon on Saturday, February 24.

Southwick will be familiar to patrons of Storytime for young kids at the Troy Public Library.

“Alesia has a passion for teaching in hands-on engaging ways that promote, not only the literature itself, but music, game crafts and word games and puzzles that invite interest in reading and the arts,” Pack said.

“A culinary activity and an arts activity will also be a part of the morning activities and a time that children will love.

Southwick’s said plans for the Kids Book Club will go along with the book, “The Long Winter” by Laura Ingalls Wilder.

“The kids will learn to make a toy button spinner and discuss how kids spent their leisure time in the winter long ago,” Pack said. “They will shake cream into butter and eat it on crackers. They will also learn to make ginger water and create snowflake art and listen to pa’s fiddle.”

All that and more at Kids Book Club at the Johnson Center for the Arts.

“And, we, at the JCA, think children will love it,” Pack said.

The Kids Book Club is recommended for ages 8-12. The cost is $10.

For more information call 670-2287 or visit the Johnson Center for the Arts at 300 East Walnut Street in Troy.