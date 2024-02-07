Zion Chapel, Pike County advance to Area Championships Published 8:22 am Wednesday, February 7, 2024

Both the Zion Chapel Rebels and Pike County Bulldogs advanced to their respective Boys Area Championships with wins on Tuesday.

Zion Chapel throttled Luverne by a score of 77-54 in the Class 2A, Area 4 Semifinals in Highland Home. The Rebels were led by Slade Grantham’s triple-double as he tallied 17 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists, while Jacob Chestnut led all scorers with 28 points. Joseph LeGear also added 17 points in the win.

In the other 2A, Area 4 Semifinal game, the Goshen Eagles fell to host Highland Home by a score of 60-22. JD Burney and Makayel McBride scored six points each for the Eagles.

Zion Chapel and Highland Home will meet in the Area Championship in Highland Home on Thursday at 5 p.m.

The Ariton Purple Cats lost to Abbeville in the Class 2A, Area 3 Championship on Tuesday by a score of 65-60 in overtime. Ariton was outscored 12-7 in overtime. The Purple Cats will travel to face the winner of the Area 4 Championship in the Sub-Regional Round of the State Playoffs on Saturday.

In the Class 5A, Area 4 Semifinals Carroll defeated Greenville and will play at Charles Henderson in the Area Championship on Thursday at 6 p.m.