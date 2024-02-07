TREASURE Forest to host membership meeting Published 5:48 pm Wednesday, February 7, 2024

The annual membership meeting of the Pike County Chapter of the Alabama TREASURE Forest Association is set for 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. February 20, at Park Memorial Methodist Church at 750 Elba Highway.

New members are always welcome to come and learn more about the Alabama Treasure Forest Association,

Alabama TREASURE Forest Association members are stewardship-minded individuals who are dedicated to improving the forest lands of Alabama and the nation. These lands are managed for many resources including wildlife habitats, pine and hardwood timber resources, clean water, recreation opportunities and beautiful scenery.