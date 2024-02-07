Grayson Stewart named Preseason SBC Pitcher of the Year Published 2:12 pm Wednesday, February 7, 2024

On Wednesday, Troy junior pitcher Grayson Stewart was named Sun Belt Conference Preseason Pitcher of the Year and Preseason All-Sun Belt along with two of his teammates.

Stewart, a Dothan native, earned All-Sun Belt honors last season after leading the Trojan pitching staff with a 3.65 ERA in 17 starts. He also struck out 94 batters in 91 and 1/3 innings and held opponents to just a .247 batting average.

Noah Manning also earned Preseason All-Sun Belt honors after coming off a season that saw him finish ranked 14th in the country with 11 saves of the season. Manning held 10 of his last 11 opponents without an earned run.

Both Manning and Stewart were named Preseason All-Americans by the NCBWA on Tuesday, as well.

Troy’s Shane Lewis won both the SBC Newcomer of the Year and Player of the Year last season after he broke the Troy single season home run record. While Lewis was snubbed for Preseason Sun Belt Player of the Year this season he did once again make Preseason All-Sun Belt honors.

Lewis belted a school-record 27 home runs last season and finished the season with 77 RBI and 153 total bases, both Top 10 in school history. He earned All-American honors as he boasted a .286 batting average with a .436 on-base percentage.

Troy was also selected to finish third by SBC coaches.