Center Stagers registration remains open Published 5:47 pm Wednesday, February 7, 2024

Class registration for Center Stagers, a youth theater program, remains open with only a few slots available.

Andrea Pack, director of the hosting Johnson Center for the Arts, said Center Stagers is a youth theater program with weekly classes at The Studio just across the street from the Johnson Center for the Arts,

Ages 11-14 meet on Tuesdays from 3:45 to 5:30, p.m. ages 7-10 meet on Thursdays from 3:45-5:30.

“Participants in Center Stagers learn the important creative and confidence-building life skills while in a safe place where drama teachers encourage creative play and self-expression,” Pack said.

Registration for Center Stagers is $40 for the weekly classes until the youth theater program in April. The date TBA.

To register or for more information, call the Johnson Center for the Arts at 670-2287 or visit the JCA Monday through Friday 10 a.m. until5 p.m.

The Center Stagers program is supported by the Alabama State Council on the Arts.