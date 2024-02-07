Brundidge City Council declares surplus property Published 5:46 pm Wednesday, February 7, 2024

The Brundidge City Council met Tuesday night at Brundidge City Hall and worked from a short agenda.

Doug Holland, District 1; Litishia Hall, District 2; Margaret Ross, District 3; Byron Gaynor, District 4; and Marilyn Rodgers, District 5; were in attendances. Mayor Isabell Boyd called the meeting to order. The minutes were read and approved as presented.

In council business, Gaynor moved that the Brundidge City Council consider declaring seven used aerators as surplus property and to be bid out and sold to the highest bidder. The council voted in favor of the motion.

Linda Faust, city clerk, reviewed the FY2023 Audited Financials with the mayor and council.

There being no further business to come before the council, Council Member Rodgers moved the meeting to be adjourned with a second by Mr. Gaynor.

The Brundidge City Council meets at 6 p.m. on the first and third Tuesdays of the month at Brundidge City Hall. The meetings are open to the public.