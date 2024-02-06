Pro Wrestling returns to Troy Feb. 24 with wrestling legends

Published 10:29 am Tuesday, February 6, 2024

By Josh Boutwell

Pro Wrestling will be back in Troy on Feb. 24 for Grace Championship Wrestling’s “Cowboy Brawl” event at the Pike County Cattleman’s Association in Troy.

Former WCW star Buff Bagwell and wrestling legend “Wildcat” Wendall Cooley will be appearing at the event. Additionally, Cooley will be hosting a wrestling seminar for any young wrestlers or those that wish to get into wrestling. The cost for the seminar is $25 per wrestler and will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Feb. 24 at the Cattleman’s Association.

“Cowboy Brawl” will begin at 7 p.m. and the cost of admission is $15 for front row seats and $10 for general admission seating. Also, singer Kayley MacKenzie will be singing at the event. The Cattleman’s Association is located at 4100 Highway 231 South in Troy.

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

More newsletter

Coleman commits to Jacksonville State

Charles Henderson High names road in honor of Dyneshia Jones-Elder

City of Troy to observe President’s Day/John Lewis’ Birthday

Pike County Road 2281 to be temporarily closed on Feb. 7

Print Article

  • Polls

    What is the best part of spring?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Friends to Follow

  • Calendar of events