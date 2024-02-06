Pro Wrestling returns to Troy Feb. 24 with wrestling legends Published 10:29 am Tuesday, February 6, 2024

Pro Wrestling will be back in Troy on Feb. 24 for Grace Championship Wrestling’s “Cowboy Brawl” event at the Pike County Cattleman’s Association in Troy.

Former WCW star Buff Bagwell and wrestling legend “Wildcat” Wendall Cooley will be appearing at the event. Additionally, Cooley will be hosting a wrestling seminar for any young wrestlers or those that wish to get into wrestling. The cost for the seminar is $25 per wrestler and will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Feb. 24 at the Cattleman’s Association.

“Cowboy Brawl” will begin at 7 p.m. and the cost of admission is $15 for front row seats and $10 for general admission seating. Also, singer Kayley MacKenzie will be singing at the event. The Cattleman’s Association is located at 4100 Highway 231 South in Troy.